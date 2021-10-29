FY2021 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $4.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE WAB opened at $90.88 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

