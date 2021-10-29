FY2022 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVNA. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.79.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $297.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.66 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana has a 52-week low of $179.24 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $104,960,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $99,664,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $3,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,211,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,616 shares of company stock worth $146,650,524. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

