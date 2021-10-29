FY2022 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Cut by KeyCorp

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $6.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WMT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

WMT stock opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.99. The company has a market capitalization of $413.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 20.0% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 46,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

