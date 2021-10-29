FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Barratt Developments plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Barratt Developments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

