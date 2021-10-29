FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.54. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $144.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,061,000 after acquiring an additional 438,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

