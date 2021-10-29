GAMB (GMB) Price Down 1.8% This Week

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One GAMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and $251,139.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00234768 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00098639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

