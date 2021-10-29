GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.83 Million

Equities analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to report $31.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the highest is $32.09 million. GAN reported sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 209.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $130.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.20 million to $130.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $175.90 million, with estimates ranging from $172.60 million to $181.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. GAN’s revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,489. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in GAN by 155.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 1,686,332 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the first quarter valued at about $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GAN by 36.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GAN by 384.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 319,357 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GAN by 96.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 239,209 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAN opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $613.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.19. GAN has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

