Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $145.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.17. Garmin has a 12-month low of $97.52 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.