Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.96 billion.Garmin also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.600-$5.600 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.60. 1,197,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,209. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a one year low of $101.23 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

