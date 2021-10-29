Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 128,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 84,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gaucho Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

