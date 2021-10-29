General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.700-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Motors also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.70.6.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,195,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,357,012. General Motors has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Motors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of General Motors worth $779,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

