Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Trading 6.4% Higher

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.81. 2,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82.

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Generation Hemp, Inc operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

