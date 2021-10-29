Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Releases Earnings Results

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Genocea Biosciences stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 143,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,623. The company has a market cap of $103.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genocea Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 197.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genocea Biosciences were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

