Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Given a C$0.60 Price Target by Peel Hunt Analysts

Peel Hunt set a C$0.60 price target on Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSP opened at C$0.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$171.12 million and a PE ratio of -68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. Gensource Potash has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.42.

Gensource Potash Company Profile

Gensource Potash Corporation, a fertilizer development company, focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

