Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Given a C$0.60 Price Target by Peel Hunt Analysts

Peel Hunt set a C$0.60 price target on Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GSP opened at C$0.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$171.12 million and a PE ratio of -68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. Gensource Potash has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.42.
Gensource Potash Company Profile
