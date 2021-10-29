Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Buy Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THRM. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.14.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gentherm by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Gentherm by 2.3% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

