Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,981 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Genuine Parts worth $39,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

NYSE GPC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $131.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $137.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

