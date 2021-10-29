Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 16,875 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $29,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

