Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,669 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $28,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 123.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $256,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 27.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 58,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TPI Composites by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $33.57 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.