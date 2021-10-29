Geode Capital Management LLC Has $28.85 Million Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of Park National worth $28,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Park National by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Park National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Park National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Park National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Park National Co. has a one year low of $89.56 and a one year high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

