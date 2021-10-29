Geode Capital Management LLC Has $29.74 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of OSI Systems worth $29,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 162,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,063,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSIS opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.20. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $102.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

