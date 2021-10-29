Geode Capital Management LLC Has $31.70 Million Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,603 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $31,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

