Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of PJT Partners worth $30,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

PJT opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

