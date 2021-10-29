Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 373,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AppLovin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $2,122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 613,535 shares of company stock valued at $52,916,305 over the last three months.

Several research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Truist boosted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

NYSE:APP opened at $97.90 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

