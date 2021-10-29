Geoffrey Nicholson Sells 47,174 Shares of FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) Stock

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) insider Geoffrey Nicholson sold 47,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.00 ($5.00), for a total transaction of A$330,218.00 ($235,870.00).

On Thursday, October 14th, Geoffrey Nicholson sold 30,724 shares of FFI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.02 ($5.01), for a total transaction of A$215,590.31 ($153,993.08).

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 12th. This is a positive change from FFI’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 2.09%. FFI’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

FFI Holdings Limited, a food processing company, engages in the processing, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products in Australia. The company operates through Bakery and Investment Property segments. It offers bakers' jams and fruit fillings for use in bakery products, including donuts, tarts, swiss rolls, pastries, sponge cakes, and various post bake applications; fruit mince for use in tarts and slices; patisserie fillings, spreads, and glazes; fresh diced Apple; chocolate and confectionery products; cake icings, toppings, and decoration items; ice creams and desserts; and bacon and other processed meat products.

