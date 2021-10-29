Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. Gevo has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 3.18.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

