Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.74, but opened at $67.07. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $64.77, with a volume of 842 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.