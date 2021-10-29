Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,818. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

