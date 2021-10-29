Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.55

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 105145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $519.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

