Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,533.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.