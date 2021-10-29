GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,460 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Barclays set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,502.60 ($19.63) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,438.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,398.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

