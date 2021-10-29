Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $64.92 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $64,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Amundi acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $893,779,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after buying an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,898,000 after purchasing an additional 451,134 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $620.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $568.93 and a 200-day moving average of $516.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $627.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

