Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 20,108 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 805,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,108 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $39,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $110,869,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,225,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,985,000 after buying an additional 500,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,837,000 after buying an additional 365,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

