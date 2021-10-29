Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,276. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

