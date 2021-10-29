Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.49% of Globe Life worth $435,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL opened at $91.05 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.71 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

