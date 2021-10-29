Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.17.

GDEN stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Hill Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after buying an additional 430,378 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

