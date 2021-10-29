Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 413,995 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $71,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Westpac Banking by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Westpac Banking by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WBK opened at $19.86 on Friday. Westpac Banking Co. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

