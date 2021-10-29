Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,394 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,056 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Ormat Technologies worth $70,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 158.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 45.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

NYSE:ORA opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

