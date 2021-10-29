Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $69.72 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $69,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,809 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth about $3,803,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 16,650 shares of company stock worth $398,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB opened at $23.48 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

