Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 146,870 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146,870 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARNA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last ninety days. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

