Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 31,192 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,567,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $67,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.08. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

