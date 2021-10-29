good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) PT Lowered to C$1.20

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$1.20 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGBF remained flat at $$0.65 on Friday. 18,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. good natured Products has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

