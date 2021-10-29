good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) PT Lowered to C$1.20

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$1.20 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGBF remained flat at $$0.65 on Friday. 18,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. good natured Products has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
