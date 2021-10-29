Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.53

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $4.85. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 15,500 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $61.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 40.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

