Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Down 69.4% in October

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the September 30th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDNSF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 60,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

