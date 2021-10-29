Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Down 69.4% in October

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the September 30th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDNSF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 60,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.84.
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., Company Profile
