Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.90. 1,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,811. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47.

GSHD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Goosehead Insurance worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

