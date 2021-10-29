Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $144.30. 257,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.63.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $211,800.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

