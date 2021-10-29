Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $34,043,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,376,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 240,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at $18,599,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at $15,183,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at $12,975,000.

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,331. Gores Holdings VII has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

