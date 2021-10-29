Gossip Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $339.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $20,066.52 and approximately $339.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,847.98 or 1.00116751 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

