Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.38% of Graco worth $48,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 38,218 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,996. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

