Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of GROUF opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

