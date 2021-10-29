GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Declares $0.40 Dividend

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of GRRB stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

