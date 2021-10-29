GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Declares $0.40 Dividend

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of GRRB stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43.
About GrandSouth Bancorporation
